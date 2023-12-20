Leo Gaxha Signs for Galway United

Galway United are thrilled to announce that Leo Gaxha has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old attacker joins United after spells with Sheffield United and Kerry FC. Gaxha, a former Ireland underage international is a very exciting and technical player who excels anywhere along the frontline.

He contributed to almost half of Kerry’s tally last season with 7 goals and 6 assists. Earning a 45% involvement in Kerry’s 29 goal total last season in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

“Galway are a huge club. It was the hardest game we had in the league last season and now it’s good to be part of that team. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Leo Gaxha, a Tralee native started his career with St. Brenda’s Park and Tralee Dynamos locally, before making the move to Sheffield United in 2018. Where he spent five years with the Blades Academy and reserve sides.

Gaxha has also played internationally for Ireland at underage level along with Albania, qualifying through his parents.

At just 21 Gaxha still has a lot of potential and has proven that with his successful time at Kerry since coming back home just under a year ago, he’s looking to push on further now with United in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

In early 2023, Leo Gaxha signed for Kerry FC and became the first-ever goalscorer in the history of the club. He had a great year personally in what was an ultimately tough opening season for Kerry.

Gaxha ultimately earned the 2023 Player of the Year at the club for his fantastic efforts and is looking to bring that form to United for 2024.

