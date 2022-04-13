Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview – Galway looking forward to Wexford Challenge

The Countdown is underway to Saturday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship opener for Galway who face Wexford in Wexford Park on Saturday at 4.30.

There has only been a break of three weeks since Galway finished their league campaign against Clare while Wexford were beaten in the Semi-Final by a rampant Waterford who scored 5-20.

Niall Canavan has been getting the thoughts of the Galway camp ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener and he first spoke to Galway coach Kevin Lally:

Niall also spoke to Galway selector Damien Joyce ahead of Saturday and he started by saying that the game was coming up fast following the league:

Wexford v Galway tickets are available here