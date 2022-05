Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Galway 2-37 Laois 0-21 Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers will be playing in the All-Ireland Series after a comfortable win over Laois this evening in Portlaoise.

Henry Shefflin’s side put up an impressive two goals and 37 points with the goals coming in the second half from Conor Whelan and Joseph Cooney.

Commentary from Sean Walsh, Micheal Donoghue and Niall Canavan.

Sean Walsh got the thoughts of Micheal Donoghue immediately after the game

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin

Niall also spoke to Frannie Forde. The former Galway selector is coach of Laois.

Scorers for Galway: C Cooney (0-8, 5f), C Mannion (0-7), T Monaghan (0-6); J Cooney, C Whelan (1-2 each); D Morrissey, P Mannion, C Fahy (0-2 each); B Concannon, J Grealish, F Burke, E Murphy, E Niland, J Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: R King (0-4, 4f), P Purcell, C Dwyer, J Keyes (0-3 each), PJ Scully (0-2), E Rowland, J Kelly, S Downey, T Keyes (0-1 each).

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Cathal Mannion, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Conor Cooney, Tom Monaghan; Cianan Fahy, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon.

Subs: Ronan Glennon for David Burke (51), TJ Brennan for Daithi Burke (57), Evan Niland for Cooney (58), Johnny Coen for Morrissey (64), Jason Flynn for Whelan (65)

LAOIS: Enda Rowland; Padraic Dunne, Sean Downey, Donnachadh Hartnett; Ryan Mullaney, Ciaran McEvoy, Jack Kelly; Aidan Corby, Paddy Purcell; Fiachra C Fennell, James Keyes, Cha Dwyer; Ben Conroy, Ross King, Mark Dowling.

Subs: PJ Scully for Dowling (17), Ciaran Byrne for Dwyer (33), Eric Killeen for Mullaney (54), Tomas Keyes for Conroy (58), Frank Flanagan for McEvoy (69)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)