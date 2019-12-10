Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures Revealed

The Leinster Council have announced the details of the Round Robin section of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship with the opening games taking place on the weekend of the 9th and 10th of May 2020. Galway’s opening game will be away to Laois in O’Moore Park that weekend and will be followed on the weekend of the 23rd and 24th of May with another away game, this time against Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park. However, Shane O’Neill’s side will then have two games at home. First against Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium on the weekend of the 6th and 7th of June followed by Dublin, again in Pearse Stadium a week later. The Final between the top two sides will be played on the 28th of June in Croke Park.

The Fixtures for the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship are as follows:

Round One – Weekend 9th and 10th of May 2020

Dublin v Kilkenny – Parnell Park

Laois v Galway – O’Moore Park

Round Two – Weekend 16th and 17th of May 2020

Kilkenny v Laois – Nowlan Park

Wexford v Dublin – Innovate Wexford Park

Round Three – Weekend 23rd and 24th May 2020

Wexford v Galway – Innovate Wexford Park

Dublin v Laois – Parnell Park

Round Four – Weekend 6th and 7th June 2020

Laois v Wexford – O’Moore Park

Galway v Kilkenny – Pearse Stadium

Round Five

Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium

Kilkenny v Wexford – Nowlan Park

Final – Croke Park – 28th June 2020