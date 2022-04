Leinster Senior Hurling Championship 2022 – Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19 – Commentary and reaction

Galway opened their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship with a 1-19 all draw with Wexford at Wexford Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary from Sean Walsh, Michael Donoghue and Niall Canavan:

After the game, Match Analyst Micheal Donoghue gave his reaction to Sean Walsh:

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin after the game:

Teams and Scorers:

Wexford: Mark Fanning (0-1 penalty); Matthew O’Hanlon, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe (0-1); Connal Flood (0-1), Pádraig Foley, Damien Reck; Kevin Foley, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Liam Óg McGovern, Oisín Foley (0-2), Charlie McGuckin; Rory O’Connor (0-6, 5 frees), Conor McDonald (1-2), Mikie Dwyer.

Subs: Cathal Dunbar (0-1) for Dwyer (45), Lee Chin (0-5, 1 ’65, 3 frees) for O Foley (48), Jack O’Connor for McGuckin (53), Oisín Pepper for K Foley (66).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey (0-1); Padraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Joseph Cooney (0-2), Tom Monaghan (0-4); Cathal Mannion (0-1); Conor Cooney (0-7, 4 frees, 2 ‘65s); Cianan Fahy; Evan Niland, Brian Concannon (1-1), Conor Whelan (0-3).

Subs: Gavin Lee for Niland (54), David Burke for Whelan, inj. (60), Kevin Cooney for Fahy (67), Jack Hastings for Concannon (70+3), Johnny Coen for F Burke (70+6).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).