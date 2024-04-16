Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

Leinster Hurling Championship Preview – Galway Manager Henry Shefflin talks to Niall Canavan

The Galway Senior Hurlers play the first game of the Leinster Senior Championship on Sunday when they host Carlow at Pearse Stadium.

For Henry Shefflin and the team, it is the opportunity to get off to a winning start in their bid to win the provincial championship for the first time since 2018.

Galway has appeared in the last two finals losing both to Kilkenny, last year in dramatic circumstances with Cillian Buckley’s injury time goal winning it for the Cats.

Ahead of Sunday’s championship opener, the Galway Manager has been speaking to Niall Canavan.

