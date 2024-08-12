Leinster 38-19 Connacht (Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Report & Reaction with Emer Dowd)

Share story:

Connacht went down in Leinster in the opening round of the Vodafone Women’s interprovincial championship on Saturday (10th August) at Energia Park, Dublin.

The hosts led from the front and converted six tries over the 80 minutes. But Connacht kept going until the final whistle and were rewarded with two Faith Oviawe tries and one for Laoise McGonagle. Nicole Fowley also added two conversions.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports.

Connacht head coach Emer Dowd caught up wtih William afterwards.

Finally, William and co-commentator Aoibheann Reilly reflected on the game after the final whistle.

Connacht are away to Ulster in Round 2 next Saturday (17th August). Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is 2.30pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by …