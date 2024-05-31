Leinster 33-7 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Commentary and Reaction from Jack Carty and Pete Wilkins)

Connacht’s BKT United Rugby Championship season concluded on Friday (31st May 2024) when they conceded five tries in this 33-7 defeat to Leinster in the RDS.

Tries from Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Ciarán Frawley gave the hosts a 21-0 interval lead before Dan Sheehan and O’Brien again crossed the whitewash.

Colm Reilly got Connacht’s try in the 64th minute but they never looked like getting the bonus point win that would have kept their quarter-final hopes alive.

After the game, Connacht captain Jack Carty shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Rob also caught up with Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht will begin their 2024-25 campaign away to Munster on Saturday, 21st September.

