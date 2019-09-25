Leading International Sports Scientist To Deliver Seminar & Workshop In GMIT

‘Pain to Performance’, GMIT Galway, 30 Sept, 6-9pm

‘Train Smarter and Harder’, Loughgeorge, 1 Oct, 9am-5pm

Internationally renowned sports scientist and researcher, Professor Tim Gabbett, will deliver a seminar and workshop on the topics ‘Pain to performance’ and ‘Train Smarter and Harder’ in GMIT on 30 September and 1 October. The events are being organised by John Duggan, lecturer on the B.Sc. (Hons) Sports and Exercise Science and Dr Lisa Ryan, Head of the GMIT Department of Natural Sciences.

The first event will take place in GMIT Galway on Monday, 30 September, 6 to 9pm. Professor Gabbett will discuss the latest training methods for athletes experiencing pain or injury, and the processes required to return them to peak performance.

Lecturer John Duggan explains: “This seminar provides participants with a unique opportunity for Q&A in an informal setting while also gaining exposure to the very latest scientific research on training load to minimise injury risk and enhance performance.”

The ‘Train Smarter and Harder’ event takes place in the Galway GAA Centre of Excellence, Loughgeorge, on Tuesday, 1 October, 9am to 5pm. This workshop by Professor Gabbett aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Participants will gain hands-on experience monitoring training loads, designing session and weekly training plans, and providing training programs to meet the individual needs of athletes and patients.

John Duggan adds: “The workshop is presented in a small group setting, promoting interaction and discussion amongst participants, and allowing ample time for Q&A. Whether you are an experienced practitioner or simply want to gain some practical ideas to implement in your clinic, this workshop will help you to build a training program from the ground up.”

Dr Lisa Ryan, Head of Dept of Natural Sciences, GMIT, says: “Staff and students within our department regularly use methods developed by Professor Gabbett in research and practice and we are all looking forward to what are guaranteed to be interesting sessions with one of the research leaders in this field”.

Professor Tim Gabbett has 20 years’ experience working as an applied sport scientist with athletes and coaches from a wide range of sports. He holds a PhD in Human Physiology (2000) and has completed a second PhD in the Applied Science of Professional Football (2011), with special reference to physical demands, injury prevention, and skill acquisition. He has worked with elite international athletes over several Commonwealth Games (2002 and 2006) and Olympic Games (2000, 2004, and 2008) cycles. He continues to work as a sport science and coaching consultant for several high-performance teams around the world. Tim has published over 250 peer-reviewed articles and has presented at over 400 national and international conferences. He is committed to performing world-leading research that can be applied in the ‘real world’ to benefit high performance coaches and athletes.

For details on GMIT’s B.Sc. (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science, see: https://www.gmit.ie/natural-sciences/bachelor-science-hons-sport-and-exercise-science and the new M.Sc. in Applied Sport and Exercise Nutrition, see https://www.gmit.ie/natural-sciences/msc-applied-sport-and-exercise-nutrition

For tickets and further information on the 30 Sept seminar, go to: https://bit.ly/30qF3Sm

For tickets and further information on the 1 Oct seminar, go to https://bit.ly/2G47vBW