Leading Galway GAA Coaches, Kevin Walsh, Brian Silke and Sean Conlon launch GrowCoach, a brand new online GAA Coaching solution designed to empower GAA Coaches from under age, club and elite levels to improve and support coaching skills to build players to perform at the highest levels.

Founded in 2018, GrowCoach has delivered numerous workshops to GAA Clubs and County teams throughout Ireland. Responding to the COVID19 pandemic GrowCoach is now bringing its exclusive coaching model online with a series of pre-recorded and live webinars aimed directly at coaches of all grades worldwide.

Kevin Walsh, Brian Silke and Sean Conlon as GrowCoach, offer unique coaching solutions, which are primarily built on the principle of Spatial Awareness – Taking Space – Making Space. Webinars and workshops will focus on both off the ball and on the ball techniques and skills of Spatial Awareness while also looking at footwork, balance, offensive and defensive play in the modern game.

Grow Coach works with coaches to challenge the environment of the player, introducing smart and incisive coaching techniques which will build and show individual players their crucial roles in Taking Space and Making Space Empowering and upskilling Coaches during the current lockdown period and assisting them in preparing for the intensity of the new and forthcoming seasons is the primary aim of GrowCoach.

Grow Coach will also deeply explore the areas of behaviour and cultures both on and off the field of play while also looking at the critical techniques of Taking Space & Making Space, Footwork and balance. Overall empowering coaches to increase a players impact on the game. Many other coaching topics and skills will be delivered in the GrowCoach series of webinars.

Launching with a free webinar for all who register with www.growcoach.ie, coaches will experience the essence of the theme of coaching Spatial Awareness, the making of space and the taking of space with Players. The webinar also delves deeply into the importance of coaching skills in the key areas of footwork and balance for players both on and off the ball in the modern game. Using a combination of presentation, video and graphics relating to a series of key skills, Kevin Walsh, Brian Silke and Sean Conlon deliver insightful and practical advice which will empower Coaches as they embark on what will be a very new and intensive GAA season in 2020.

“Collectively, we’ve been working on GrowCoach for the past two years, working with Club, County and Elite GAA Coaches across men’s and ladies football all over Ireland, and the response has been very strong,” says Kevin Walsh, former Galway Senior Football manager. “With the onslaught of COVID19, lockdown and the abandoning of games, training and group meetings we started to work online with a number of coaches and from there decided to bring GrowCoach online for the immediate future. As the GAA announced a return of selected activities under the Government Health and COVID19 guidelines, the response for GrowCoach webinars has been very strong. Coaches are keen to be in a strong position for their teams and players despite the impact of lockdown and Brian, Sean and I as GrowCoachcan deliver the supports they need via our webinars,” says Kevin Walsh.

In light of the current COVID19 Pandemic, the impact of lockdown, the lack of sporting events, training and isolation, GrowCoach have chosen to support Jigsaw, the National Cengtre for Youth Mental Health. In registering for the inaugural online GrowCoach webinar you’re invited to make a donation of your choice to this very worthy charity who’s primary aim is to ensure that young people are supported should they feel alone, isolated or disconnected from others which has been the experience of many during the recent lockdown.

GrowCoach Directors, Kevin Walsh, Brian Silke and Sean Conlon has long established successful careers in the GAA both as players and as coaches. Collectively they led Galway Senior Footballers, under Kevin’s stewardship to a Division 1 league promotion while also reaching their first All-Ireland Semi-final for Galway Senior Footballers in 17 years amongst many other accolades.

Meet Grow Coach

Kevin Walsh, has many accolades as a Galway Footballer including Minor and Senior All Ireland Medals from 1986, 1998 and 2001 and 3 All Stars. A Proud Killannin Club man, Kevin has successfully coached at underage and senior club level along with senior County coaching and management with Sligo and his native Galway both men’s and ladies football. Also recognised in Basketball sporting circles in his native Killanin and nationally, Kevin’s extensive coaching career in both sports gives him vast experience for coaching at all grades. His ability to successfully coach teams from lower league divisions building continuous growth and success to achieve division 1 status has also been one of his hallmarks as a coach in GAA circles.

Galway Senior Footballers, under Kevin’s stewardship were promoted to Division 1, reaching their first All-Ireland Semi-final in 17 years. Securing their first championship win over Kerry since 1965, Galway’s wining ratio for the 5 years of Kevin’s leadership grew to 70% from 33% in the previous 5 years. Under his stewardship, Galway won 2 Connacht Titles which were their first in 9 years. With Sligo, he brought them to three Connacht Finals while also building their divisional growth. He also coached the Galway Ladies Team in 2007.

Observing the time players spend off the ball as opposed to playing on the ball, has driven Kevin to critical evaluation of spatial awareness for GAA coaches and players. His appetite for exploring and exploiting the technique of Taking Space and Making Space is a primary driver of Grow Coach.

Brian Silke has vast experience with the renowned winning Galway Club, Corofin from under age to senior level. Brian captained Corofin to club honours in 2000 and also captained Dublin club, St Sylvestor’s to their only senior championship success in 1996.. Brian won Minor, Senior and Masters All Ireland’s with Galway. Brian’s success as a player and coach at all age levels with both county and club brings with it an appetite to impart his experience and coaching knowledge with Grow Coach

Sean Conlon is a qualified PE Teacher with over 20 years extensive coaching experience with schools and club teams combined with 5 years coaching the Galway Senior Football panel. Sean is currently manager of the Barna Senior Football Team. Sean played at minor, Under 21 and Senior level with Galway. His combination of skills as a PE Teacher, Educator, Player and Coach at all levels brings

For further information log on and register today for your first www.growcoach.ie webinar.