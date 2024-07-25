Leading fancies heading for feature races at next week’s Galway Festival

The leading fancies for next Wednesday evening’s Tote Galway Plate and Thursday afternoon’s Guinness Galway Hurdle have all stood their ground at today’s forfeit stage.

Early favourites In Excelsis Deo, trained by Harry Fry, and Gavin Cromwell’s Perceval Legallois are among 32 horses remaining in the Tote Galway Plate.

A winner at the Punchestown festival in early May, Lets Go Champ is one of four entries for Henry de Bromhead while Mister Policeman tops an entry of seven horses for Willie Mullins. The champion trainer’s team includes last year’s runner-up Authorized Art, Horantzau D’airy and the 19-time winner Easy Game, second to his own stable companion Royal Rendezvous in the 2021 Tote Galway Plate.

Gordon Elliott is another with seven horses in the race and last year’s hero Ash Tree Meadow is the early top-weight. Zanahiyr and Tullybeg could also feature for the Cullentra trainer.

Peter & Michael Bowen have left in both Francky Du Berlais and Statuario while hat-trick seeker Pinkerton could yet represent trainer Noel Meade who also has the option of running his recent Kilbeggan Midlands National winner Idas Boy.

Willie Mullins clearly holds the strongest hand in the Guinness Galway Hurdle as he seeks a seventh win in the race.

Winter Fog and Daddy Long Legs, the surprise winner and the beaten odds-on favourite in the recent Grade 3 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary, lead the way for Mullins who could also call upon the mares Risk Belle and Williamstowndancer, and two that are less exposed, Anotherway and Gaucher. In all, he boasts 13 of the remaining 31 entries.

Another intriguing entry is the Nicky Henderson-trained Under Control, a three-time winner but without a run since January. Runner-up in the Guinness Galway Hurdle for the last two years, Jesse Evans will take his chance for Noel Meade while My Mate Mozzie, third in the race 12 months ago, is there for Gavin Cromwell.

Gorgeous Tom, trained by Henry de Bromhead, is the winner of his last two races and others bringing winning form to Galway could be the Tom Mullins-trained Fascile Mode, successful at Punchestown in early June, and Cian Collins’ Cartmel scorer Fiveonefive.