Laya TAG in Corinthians RFC is set to be the biggest in the Country once again.

This Thursday evening, Corinthians RFC will once again be a hive of activity as TAG Rugby teams from all over the province will converge on Cloonacauneen for the opening night of the 2023 tournament.

In previous years, The Corinthians TAG has become the largest of its kind in the country with over 1,000 players all involved every week and this year is no exception with the TAG selling out of entries within weeks of being launched.

The Laya Tag Rugby Series is a brilliant way to socialise with friends or colleagues or meet new people all while getting some exercise in a fun and safe environment.

Hundreds of players take part across multiple teams in various locations, with weekly games scheduled across Connacht.

President of Corinthians Brian Murphy, Organiser Phil Brady and Player Carmel Egan joined John Mulligan in the studio to talk about the 2023 edition of The Corinthians TAG.