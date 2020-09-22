Late Winner Gives Galway United All Three Points At Cabinteely

Galway United are in the play off positions following a late 1-0 win over Cabinteely at Stradbrook last night. Stephen Christopher’s goal in the 99th minute giving John Caulfield’s side all three points and now they share joint fifth with UCD with Cobh Ramblers next up at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday night next.

Jonathan Higgins Reports

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield

HE also spoke to goalscorer Stephen Christopher

The Legend they call QBall, Long Time Galway United Supporter Dave O’Leary, was on hand to capture the winning goal…

Galway United’s next game is Friday night next as they host Cobh Ramblers at Eamon Deacy Park. Kick off is at 7.45pm.