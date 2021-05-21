Late Late Nugent header gives Galway United draw away to Cork City

print

A 90th minute equaliser from Maurice Nugent gave ten man Galway United a deserved 1-1 draw away to Cork City at Turners Cross.

Galway United were reduced to ten men before half time when Stephen Walsh was sent off. A decision seen as controversial as video footage shows nothing of any note. Galway United coach Johnny Glynn was also sent off around the same time.

Gary Baxter’s volley with ten minutes remaining looked to have given Cork the win but United fought on and Nugent’s equaliser came at the perfect time.

Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Johnny Ward.