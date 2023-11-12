Galway Bay FM

12 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Late drop goal denies Connacht in United Rugby Championship – Commentary and Reaction

A drop goal from Ben Healy at the death denied Connacht what would have been a well-deserved draw on Saturday night in the United Rugby Championship.

Connacht’s 25-22 loss to Edinburgh was their first defeat in the league this season.

Here is the commentary with William Davies and Alan Deegan.

Presented by Doc.

After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

