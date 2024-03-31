Galway Bay FM

31 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Last Minute try denies Connacht at Benetton – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Last Minute try denies Connacht at Benetton – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht were pipped at the death as they fell 18-14 to Benetton in Italy on Saturday afternoon.

A try in the 80th minute from Flanker Alessandro Izekor was the winner with just seconds remaining at Stadio Monigo.

It ended a run of three defeats for the Italians and saw them replace Connacht in the play-off places.

Here is the commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Presented by John Mulligan.

William Davies and Alan Deegan gave their thoughts on Connacht’s defeat after the game.

Rob Murphy got the post match reaction of Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

Share story:

Doogue shows calm in Sligo storm

Castleknock golfer Mark Doogue progressed as leading qualifier into the match play stages of the Connolly Motor Group West of Ireland Amateur Open Champio...

Galway book place in Very National Camogie League Final - Commentary and Reaction

Galway will face Tipperary in the VERY National Camogie League Division 1A final following an impressive five point win over Cork in Ballinasloe on Saturd...

Heartbreak for Maree in Superleague Semi-Final - Commentary and Reaction

Despite an outstanding start, Maree had to give second best to Griffith College Eanna in the Basketball Ireland Superleague Semi-Final on Saturday night. ...

LIVE STREAM: Mens Superleague Semi-Final Maree v DBS Eanna

Join us for the live online stream of the Mens Superleague Semi-Final Maree v DBS Eanna. The action kicks off at 7:00pm in Calascantius College, Oranmore....