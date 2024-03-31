Last Minute try denies Connacht at Benetton – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Connacht were pipped at the death as they fell 18-14 to Benetton in Italy on Saturday afternoon.

A try in the 80th minute from Flanker Alessandro Izekor was the winner with just seconds remaining at Stadio Monigo.

It ended a run of three defeats for the Italians and saw them replace Connacht in the play-off places.

Here is the commentary of the game from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Presented by John Mulligan.

William Davies and Alan Deegan gave their thoughts on Connacht’s defeat after the game.

Rob Murphy got the post match reaction of Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.