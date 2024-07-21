Last Minute Heartbreak for Galway U16 Camogie Team in All-Ireland Final – Report and Reaction

A point from Rachel O’Grady in the second minute of stoppage time denied Galway All-Ireland U16 Camogie Championship glory in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening.

Following a titanic battle between two great teams, it was Limerick who would prevail by a single point, 0-10 to 0-9, at full time.

The full time report from Darren Kelly.

Following the game, Darren got the reaction of Galway manager Sharon Glynn.

Elsewhere…

Despite being reduced to 14 players in the first half, Derry took home the U-16 A Shield, building on the U-16 “B” championship from 2023 and they were full value for their 0-17 to 2-6 win.

Emma Quinn (Derry) and Wexford’s Emma McCann top scored with five points each from frees while Quinn added one from play. The Wexford goals came from Ciara Whelan and Kaelan Doyle, but goals were not enough on the day as Derry racked up an impressive 17 points with a very balanced attacking display. Derry were dominant for the whole contest, leading by 0-10 to 1-2 at the break. Derry put the game to bed in the third quarter outscoring Wexford by six points to two, Wexford finished strong with 1-2, but were unable to get the third goal they needed to really exert pressure on the Oak Leaf county.

Carlow will feel particularly confident going into the All-Ireland B championship final after they comprehensive outplayed Kildare, eventually prevailing by 2-11 to 0-5 at the NGDC in Abbotstown. The Carlow side raced into an 0-4 to 0-0 lead and then replied to Kildare’s first point of the game with a run of 2-3 unanswered, ensuring they held a double figure lead at half-time.

After the teams traded scores in the opening minutes, Carlow added another two scores to the board and the game was settled by the time Kildare completed their scoring in the 48th minute.

Laois were fancied to come through the other semi-final after racking up big wins in the group stages, but Down set the tempo from the get-go, putting 3-5 past the usually resilient Laois defence in the first half. Laois pointed 1-3 by the break meaning they had an eight-point deficit to make up.

A goal and point early in the second half halved the gap, but Down were much stronger in the closing stages and powered on to win by 4-10 to 3-6.

In the B Shield semi-finals, Westmeath were utterly dominant in their semi-final against Kerry, winning by 5-14 to 1-7, while the second semi-final between Meath and Roscommon took time to get going, with Meath taking a narrow 0-4 to 0-3 lead into half-time. A Roscommon goal levelled the game by the midway point of the second half but Meath dominated the final quarter to win by 1-12 to 1-4.