Last Minute Goal Deny’s Galway’s Leinster Championship Dream – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers will play either Tipperary or Offaly in the All-Ireland Quarter Final on Saturday week following their one-point loss to Kilkenny in yesterday’s Leinster Final. Galway had come from eight points down and was leading by two in injury time when a late goal from Killian Buckley denied them their fourth-ever Leinster Senior Hurling Title.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game again from Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh.

Full Time Match Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh discussed the main talking points

Niall also spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (6f), Walter Walsh 1-2, Mikey Butler 1-0, Martin Keoghan 1-0, Cillian Buckley 1-0, Eoin Cody 0-3, Cian Kenny 0-2, John Donnelly 0-2 David Blanchfield 0-1, Padraig Walsh 0-1, Billy Drennan 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-12 (8f), Conor Whelan 1-6, Jason Flynn 1-0, Brian Concannon 0-3, Kevin Cooney 0-3, Cathal Mannion 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, David Blanchfield, Darragh Corcoran; Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Martin Keoghan (19), Padraig Walsh for Conor Fogarty (52), Cillian Buckley for Darragh Corcoran (58), Timmy Clifford for Tom Phelan (61), Billy Drennan for Billy Ryan (68)

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Fintan Burke; Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion; Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Kevin Cooney; Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland. Subs: Jason Flynn for Tom Monaghan (47), Sean Linnane for Conor Cooney (60), TJ Brennan for Darren Morrissey (64)

Ref: Sean Stack (Dublin)