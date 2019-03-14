Last chance to sign up for the experience of a lifetime for Irish Horse Racing Fans!

Year four of the Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys

2019 Races to take place at The Curragh (July 21st), Cork (Sept 1st) and Leopardstown (Oct 26th)

In three years, the initiative has raised over €350,000 for Irish Injured Jockeys

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, it takes a serious drive and commitment from someone who is fit for the challenge

Friday, March 29th is the closing date for applications to take part in the 2019 Irish Injured Jockeys, Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series. The Corinthian Challenge offers riders a once in a lifetime opportunity to complete the hat-trick by taking part in all three races at The Curragh, Cork and Leopardstown Racecourses on an actual race days at each track. The races will be held in July, September and October respectively.

A maximum of eighteen riders will compete in each race accumulating points throughout the series with the overall winner to be announced at the final race in Leopardstown on October 26th.

It takes a driven and committed person to take on The Corinthian Challenge, someone who can get race fit and maintain that level for over four months, they have to work with trainers, source horses and raise funds for Irish Injured Jockeys. To take part in this Charity Race Series, each rider will be asked to raise €10,000 through sponsorship and/or fundraising, all funds raised will go to Irish Injured Jockeys. Riders will initially undergo training, interviews and a riding capability assessment with a view to receiving their licence at RACE.

Once licenced the successful candidates will enjoy insightful track walks with professional riders on the day of their races and their family and friends are invited along to support them on race days. The camaraderie between the riders and the feel-good factor that participants enjoy when taking part and raising funds are also very noteworthy bonuses.

Past participants describe it as “the greatest buzz of my life”, “surreal”, “incredible”, “a million dreams come true” to mention but a few comments from last year’s Corinthians. If this sounds like your kind of challenge please register your interest at www.corinthianchallenge.com, contact Irish Injured Jockeys on (045) 533011 or email [email protected].

Ruby Walsh, Champion Jockey and Chairman of Irish Injured Jockeys said “We are calling to all those who have read about or watched The Corinthian Challenge on TV over the past three years and thought to themselves ‘I would love to do that’, well guess what? It’s the fourth year of this challenge and now is your time, don’t let it be something that you’ll regret, sign up at corinthianchallenge.com today.”

Michael Higgins, General Manager of Irish Injured Jockeys said “Following on from the success of the last three years, we want to build on the concept and make it really attractive for race entrants, racecourses, racegoers and for the media to really engage with from launch to completion. We are so fortunate for the support of the wider industry, owners, trainers, racecourses and racing officials without whom this series would not be possible. It is a big commitment for Corinthian Challengers to sign up to however, it really is the chance of a lifetime and one we are sure they will never forget!”