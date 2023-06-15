Largest Tag Event In Ireland reaches Halfway Stage as Corinthians hosts Fundraising event tomorrow night

Known as the largest TAG Rugby event in the country, the Corinthians/Connacht Rugby/Laya Healthcare TAG event attracts over 1,000 players every week to Corinthian Park and reaches the halfway point this week with its traditional fancy dress event.

It is more than just players dressing up however as the money that is raised from the night goes to deserving charities and organisations and this year will be no different with all proceeds going to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, a charity that has been supported by the club on a continuous basis over the past twelve months.

Phil Brady is the organiser of the TAG in Corinthians and he spoke to John Mulligan about the night, the competition so far, and the fundraising that will happen.