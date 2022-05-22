Large Crowds gather in Castlerea for homecoming of World Boxing Champion

Large crowds from Galway and Roscommon gathered in Castlerea yesterday evening for the homecoming of World Boxing Champion Lisa O’Rourke.

Lisa and her sister Aoife, were paraded through the town led by the Castlerea Brass and Reed band before arriving in the square where several hundred people has waited to greet the champions.

Lisa won World Boxing Gold on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Alcinda Panguane, of Mozambique becoming only Ireland’s fourth World Champion after Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst.

John Mulligan spoke to Lisa following the reception:

Lisa’s sister, European Champion Aoife, also spoke to John:

Finally, their father Kevin spoke to John as the celebrations came to an end: