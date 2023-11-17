Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

Laherdane MacHales vs Menlough (Connacht Junior Football Semi-Final preview with Neil McHugh)

Following their quarter-final win over Roscommon’s St. Michael’s (1-13 to 0-10), Menlough are out in action again this Sunday (19th November) in the provincial semi-final against Mayo’s Laherdane MacHales.

The county junior champions are playing for the fourth consecutive week (sixth if you include their under-19s) as they seek a place in the Connacht Final.

Leading up to the game, Menlough manager Neil McHugh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner

Throw-in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar on Sunday at 1.30pm and we’ll have full online coverage on galwaybayfm.ie.

