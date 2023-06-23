Ladies Senior Footballers determined to reach Home All-Ireland Quarter Final as they name unchanged team to face Tipperary

The Galway Ladies have gone for an unchanged starting fifteen for their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship clash with Tipperary in Templetouhy on Sunday.

Galway’s win over Cork last weekend means that a win on Sunday will see them through to a home All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Tipperary has made three changes from the team that played Kerry in the Munster Championship.

Sisters Clara and Sarah English and Nessa Towey start in place of Áine Delaney, Marie Creedon and Ava Fennessy.

Galway joint manager Fiona Wynne spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game.