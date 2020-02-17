Ladies National Football League Wins For Mayo and Tipperary

Compiled by Declan Rooney



Aishling Moloney kicked ten points as Tipperary battled their way past a strong and stubborn Westmeath effort to claim a vital win in Division 1 of the Lidl National Football League in a windswept Bansha.

Another outstanding individual performance from Moloney paved the way for the Premier ladies to claim the win in very tough conditions, as Storm Dennis played a big part in the quality of the game.

A penalty from Leona Archibold edged Westmeath ahead at the interval, but with Moloney on song in the tough conditions Tipperary pulled clear and ran out 0-11 to 1-6 winners.

With four points to their name manager Shane Ronayne said they have taken a big step towards maintaining their place in the top flight.

“We’re happy with the result, more so than the performance,” said Ronayne. “But that result will go a long way to guaranteeing Division 1 football for next year.

“We’ve a very young team there with a lot of minors and matches like these are always going to be a learning curve and we’re looking forward to Waterford next week.”

Westmeath manager, Sean Finnegan praised his side’s performance in the tricky conditions despite their third loss in a row.

“The damage was done in the first half with some really bad wides from us with the wind,” said Finnegan.

“But I thought our second-half performance was unbelievable into the teeth of a wind, and we had enough chances near the end.”

Elsewhere in Division 1, Peter Leahy’s Mayo picked up their second win from three games as they coped admirably with the conditions and edged past Waterford in a storm-interrupted second-half in Swinford.

The teams were tied at 0-2 each at the interval, but Waterford couldn’t add to Chloe Fennell and Caoimhe McGrath scored in the second period.

Instead Mayo made the most of the wind at their backs and four Rachel Kearns points, and one each from Sinead Cafferky and Natasha Gaughan got them over the line on a 0-6 to 0-2 scoreline.

“This was definitely a game of two halves,” said Mayo’s Maria Reilly.

“The wind made it very difficult for everyone and we’re just absolutely delighted to have got the win against a fine Waterford team.

“We played into the wind in the first half and knew we had to keep the goals out, so worked very hard as a unit.”

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Tipperary 0-11 Westmeath 1-6

Mayo 0-6 Waterford 0-2