LADIES FOOTBALL: ZuCar become new title sponsors of All-Ireland Minor Championships

Galway will face the Leinster champions (Dublin or Meath) in the ZuCar All-Ireland Minor A Semi-Final on Wednesday, 20th July.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to confirm ZuCar as the new title sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Minor Football Championships.

In July 2021, ZuCar were unveiled as the LGFA’s new and official performance partner, and sponsors of the Gaelic4Teens development programme.

The LGFA’s partnership with ZuCar has now been extended to include sponsorship of the All-Ireland Minor Championships.

The semi-finals in the A, B and C grades are fixed for Wednesday, July 20, and the Finals will be played on Wednesday, August 3.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton was present at Croke Park for today’s announcement, and he was joined by Gavin Hydes, ZuCar CEO.

Also in attendance were leading intercounty players Niamh Hetherton (Dublin), Cathy Carey (Antrim) and Jackie Kinch (Wicklow).

Niamh is a former Dublin minor star while Cathy and Jackie are both ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme ambassadors.

Niamh and Dublin are preparing for a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal on Saturday, July 9, while Cathy and Antrim will pit their wits against Carlow in the Junior Championship semi-final on Sunday, July 10.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are delighted to extend our wonderful partnership with ZuCar, and to announce them today as the new and official sponsor of our All-Ireland Minor Championships.

“This is an historic announcement for the LGFA as we have never previously had a sponsor for our All-Ireland Minor Championships. As sponsor of our Gaelic4Teens programme, and the LGFA’s official Performance Partner, ZuCar’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Minor Championships is another massive vote of confidence in our sport.

“I wish to thank ZuCar most sincerely for their continued support and confirmation that they are the new sponsor of our All-Ireland Minor Championships elevates our partnership to new levels, and further strengthens it.

“At the minor grade, we are witnessing the exploits of many players who will go on to enjoy lengthy and glittering careers for their clubs and counties. With the return of our All-Ireland Minor Championships for the first time since 2019, the presence of ZuCar alongside the LGFA to drive awareness of this grade is a huge bonus.”

Speaking on behalf of ZuCar, Chief Executive Mr. Gavin Hydes said: “ZuCar are extremely proud and excited to be the new title sponsor of the All-Ireland Ladies Minor Football Championships. As our Group celebrates its 50th year in business, we are delighted to be involved in this competition which, along with the ZuCar Gaelic4Teens initiative, strengthens the development of younger players nationwide and provides experiences and opportunities for them to further develop their careers.

“With our fourth location opening in Drogheda in the coming weeks, ZuCar is a nationwide brand that shares many core values and beliefs with the LGFA including drive, passion, continuous improvement, and dedication to excellence. At ZuCar, we share the same philosophy of investing in our people and providing long term career opportunities from within.”

About the LGFA:

Founded in 1974, Ladies Gaelic Football is recognised as one of the fastest-growing female sports in Europe. With membership numbers growing on an annual basis, Ladies Gaelic Football is reaching women and girls from all over Ireland, and around the world.

Official website: http://ladiesgaelic.ie/