Ladies Football Weekend Coen Cup Fixtures

The Coen Cup League fixtures for this weekend have been confirmed.

In Division One, Dunmore McHales host Kilkerrin/Clonberne at 8pm tomorrow (Thursday) evening.

Moycullen welcome Corofin on Saturday evening at 7pm.

In Division Two, there’s three games commencing at 8pm.

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir host Annaghdown; St. James’ welcome Barna; And Tuam/Cortoon head to St. Brendan’s.

==

Division 1

Maigh Culinn vs Corofin – Sat. 1st August in Maigh Culinn 7pm Referee Colm Conway

Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans – TBD

Dunmore McHales vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Thurs. 29th July in Dunmore 8pm . Referee John Devlin

==

Division 2

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Annaghdown Fri. 31st July in Leitir Moir 8pm Referee Colm Conway

St. James vs Barna Fri. 31st July in Renmore 8pm Referee John Devlin

St. Brendans vs Tuam Cortoon Fri. 31st July in Killyan Referee Shane Curley

==

Division 3

Claregalway vs Clonbur Sat. 1st Aug. in Claregalway 12noon. Referee Tom Browne

St. Marys vs Menlough Skehana Sat. 1st Aug. in Killererin 3pm Referee Austin O’Connell

Glenamaddy Williamstown – bye

==

Division 4

St. Furseys vs Naomh Mhuire Sat. 1st Aug. in Headford 7.30pm Referee TBC

Kilconly vs Caherlistrane Sat. 1st Aug. in Kilconly 8pm Referee Ger Devane

St. Gabriels vs Grainne Mhaols Wed. 29th July 8pm in Aughrim Referee David Cunningham

==

Division 5

Micheal Breathnachs 3-16 An Cheathru Rua 3-02

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Mountbellew Moylough Sat. 1st Aug. in the Prairie 8pm Referee Alan Carr

Monivea Abbey vs Glinsk Fri. 31st July in Monivea 7pm Referee John Devlin

==

Division 6 N

Annaghdown vs Caltra Cuan Sun. 2nd Aug. 11am in Annaghdown. Referee John Devlin

Milltown vs Naomh Mhuire Sunday 2nd Aug in Milltown 1pm Referee Kieran Lyons

Ballinasloe vs Dunmore McHales Mon. 3rd Aug.in Ballinasloe 4.45pm Referee Shane Curley

==

Division 6 W

Killannin vs Carna Caiseal. TBD

Oileain Aran vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe TBD

Oughterard 3-06 Na Piarsaigh 0-06