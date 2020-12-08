LADIES FOOTBALL: Two Galway Officials Part Of All-Ireland Final Day In Croke Park

print

Two Galway referees will be the fourth officials for the TG4 All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Ladies Football Final on Sunday week (20th December)

Shane Curley from Glinsk will be on the line for Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy when Cork meet Dublin in the senior decider in Croke Park (3.30pm).

And St. Fursey’s John Devlin will be there to assist Kerry’s Seamus Mulvihill when Leinster rivals Meath and Westmeath collide beforehand in the intermediate decider (1.15pm).

Jonathan Murphy refereed the 2016 Junior decider between Longford and Antrim, and he was the man in the middle for last year’s Intermediate Final between Tipperary and Meath.

Seamus Mulvihill took charge of the 2015 All-Ireland Junior Final between Louth and Scotland, before he refereed the 2017 Senior decider between Dublin and Mayo.

From the St Mullin’s club in Carlow, Murphy’s refereeing career began in 2008 at local level and he completed the LGFA’s Accelerate programme in 2013, to join the National panel in 2014.

Among Murphy’s 2020 assignments were the Cavan v Kerry and Armagh v Mayo Senior Championship group fixtures.

Commenting on his appointment, Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted, not just for me, but also for my team officials, because this is very much a team effort.

“I’m expecting a hugely competitive game between Cork and Dublin, two teams renewing old rivalries and who have shown excellent form on their way to the Final.”

From the St Senan’s men’s club, and the Finuge/St Senan’s Ladies Football club, Seamus Mulvihill, who is also a member of the men’s National Refereeing panel, began his refereeing career 22 years ago, and he graduated to the LGFA’s National Panel in 2013, having come through the Accelerate programme.

Mulvihill took charge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in January when the Cork Senior Ladies made history by playing at the famous Leeside venue for the very first time, against Westmeath in Division 1 of the Lidl National League.

Among Mulvihill’s other notable 2020 assignments were the Intermediate Championship group fixture between Clare and Kildare, the Cork v Cavan Senior Championship group match, and last Sunday’s Senior semi-final between Cork and Galway at Croke Park.

The LGFA has also confirmed that Mayo’s Garryowen McMahon is the stand-by referee for the Senior Final.

The Intermediate Final stand-by referee is Wexford’s Barry Redmond.