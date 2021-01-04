LADIES FOOTBALL: Tim Rabbitt Steps Down As Galway Senior Manager

print

Galway senior ladies football manager Tim Rabbitt is stepping down from his role after two years in charge.

In a statement issued today, he confirmed he would not be putting forward his name again in 2021.

Rabbitt came into Stephen Glennon’s set-up in 2018 as coach before taking the reins the following year and led the Tribeswomen to a first All-Ireland Final appearance in 14 years.

They were joint top of Division One in the league last season before that was cancelled due to COVID-19; before bowing out of the championship last month after the controversial semi-final against Cork.

STATEMENT FROM TIM RABBITT IN FULL

I wish to confirm to the players and the Galway LGFA county board that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of manager of the Galway Senior Ladies football for the coming season.

Having completed three years with this squad, one as coach and two as manager, I feel now is the time for a change. Although my time as manager ends on a disappointing note with this year’s semi-final defeat and the events that preceded it, I will not let the dark cloud that hangs over that day, to take away from the many enjoyable days we experienced together over the past three years.

I want to say that I felt honoured and privileged to be involved with this group of players, management and county board officials.

I feel that we are very fortunate in Galway to have the high quality of people and players currently representing our county at senior intercounty level and I can testify to the commitment and dedication that this group of players have shown over the last number of years to ensuring that Galway are competing for All Ireland honours.

The next step for this group of players is an important one. I dearly hope if the will is there, from the players, to come together again, with a renewed drive to reaffirm their commitment to bringing this group to the next level, then I have no doubt it can be achieved. It is clear there is still much work to do and I am sorry I will not be part of the next step on the journey but unfortunately I feel I have done all I can and believe a change of vision and voice is required to assist the players achieve their goals.

I would like to thank the fellow members of my management team Ciara Moran, Dylan Connors, Gerry Fahy, Declan Burke, John Reddington, Declan Byrne, David Mannion and Paul Pender for their time and efforts towards the betterment of this group of players. Their efforts went above and beyond their duty and I would like to think we continually looked at every area of our preparation to seek the improvements we required.

I would like to thank Galway City Physio and in particular Alison Coneys for her time and effort in taking care of the squad. I also want to thank Nora Ni Fhlanagain from Nora’s Nutrition and Niamh Flynn from Bodywatch.

Can I thank the many sponsors who assisted the senior team in particular Pat and Una Mc Donagh of Supermacs for their continued support of the Galway Ladies football senior team. Also Padraic O’Neachtain of Supermacs for his assistance. The many other companies that came on board such as Corrib Oil, Sheils Motor Group Galway and McGinn’s Hop House. The members of the Galway LGFA golf outing fundraising committee in helping raising funds for the squad. It was very much appreciated.

I would like to thank the many clubs that assisted us in sharing their facilities with us, in particular Claregalway, Dunmore, Clonberne, Turloughmore and St. James. I would like to thank Galway GAA for use of the training facilities at Loughgeorge and Feed the Pulse for looking after our catering requirements.

I also want to thank NUIG Sports Department for making their sports facilities at Dangan available to us.

Finally, I would like to thank the Galway LGFA executive for their support and in particular county secretary Geraldine Heverin and chairperson Betty Hernon for their cooperation and support over the past three years.

STATEMENT FROM GALWAY LADIES FOOTBALL

Galway Ladies County Board wish to acknowledge Tim Rabitt’s decision not to put his name forward as Manager for another term with the Galway Senior ladies.

Tim has given three years to Galway ladies the latter two as manager. This role comes with huge personal demands and sacrifices. Tim has served Galway Ladies Football with the utmost of commitment, dedication and integrity. At all times his players and their welfare were his priority.

Under his stewardship the Galway Ladies reached both the All Ireland League and Championship Finals in 2019. In 2020 they were top of the League table prior to Covid – 19 and reached the All Ireland semi-final in the Championship.

The County Board wish to sincerely thank Tim for his professionalism in managing this team. He brought players to a new level and has assisted them in progressing and performing at this higher level. Most importantly, he at all times encouraged players to believe in their ability and talents and to always strive to be the best they can be. He has passed on not just football skills but life lessons in leadership, teamwork and accountability. We are indebted to Tim and indeed to all his mentors who have vested so much of themselves in our Senior Team.

The County Board wish to thank you Tim for your cooperation, energy, enthusiasm, dedication, inspiration, respect and your ongoing support. We wish you continued success into the future and we are very grateful to have shared this journey with you.

Adh mór ort agus go n-éirí an t-ádh leat