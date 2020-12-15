LADIES FOOTBALL: Three Galway Clubs To Participate in 2021 Gaelic4Teens and Gaelic4Girls

print

Galway clubs St. James’, Loughrea and Caltra are among the list of 64 clubs around the country that will participate in both the Gaelic4Teens and Gaelic4Girls programmes next year.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the 30 clubs selected to take part in the Gaelic4Teens programme, and the 34 successful clubs for the Gaelic4Girls programme.

The Gaelic4Teens programme will help clubs identify key measures to assist with retaining their current playing base in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

The Gaelic4Girls programme will be hugely important once again to clubs who wish to engage with their local communities in an effort to enable growth and sustainability on a long-term basis, and to welcome girls who may have no knowledge of Ladies Gaelic Football, or who have never played the sport previously.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 programmes were not completed.

Consequently, all clubs selected for 2020 have been given another opportunity to participate in the 2021 programme, with additional clubs joining them.

The full list of participating Gaelic4Teens clubs is as follows:

Connacht: St. James (Galway), Neale, Kiltimagh, MacHale Rovers (all Mayo).

Leinster: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), St. Kevin’s/Killians (Dublin), Shankill (Dublin), St. Margarets (Dublin), Clane (Kildare), Na Fianna (Kildare), Sallins (Kildare), Summerhill (Meath), Glen Emmets (Louth), St. Conleths (Laois), Dunslaughlin (Meath), An Tóchar (Wicklow), Kilcoole (Wicklow).

Munster: Daingean Uí Chúis (Kerry), Kerins O Rahilly’s (Kerry), Ballyporeen (Tipperary), Nemo Rangers (Cork), St. Colums (Cork), Adare (Limerick).

Ulster: Tir na nÓg (Armagh), Naomh Naille (Donegal), Monaghan Harps (Monaghan), Corduff (Monaghan), Sean McDermotts (Monaghan), Fintona (Tyrone), Aodh Ruadh (Tyrone).

The Gaelic4Girls Clubs are as follows:

Connacht: Loughrea, Caltra (both Galway), Kilmeena, Mayo Gaels, Claremorris, Ballyhaunis, Shrule/Glencorrib (all Mayo).

Leinster: St Nicholas (Louth), Wolfe Tones, Drumbarragh Emmets (both Meath), Athlone, Caulry (both Westmeath), Clonard Volunteers (Wexford), St Nicholas, Newtownmountkennedy (both Wicklow).

Munster: Crusheen (Clare), Whitescross (Cork), Dr Crokes (Kerry), Croom, Askeaton-Ballysteen (both Limerick).

Ulster: Naomh Seamus (Antrim), Poyntpass, Shane O’Neills, St Michaels (all Armagh), Naomh Mhuire (Donegal), Aghaderg (Down), Belcoo (Fermanagh), Ballybay (Monaghan), Castlederg (Tyrone).

Britain: Coatsbridge Davitts, Glaschu Gaels, Holloway Gaels, Roger Casements, Sean McDermotts.