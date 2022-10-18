LADIES FOOTBALL: TG4 confirm live coverage of historic 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club Finals from Croke Park

The All-Ireland senior and intermediate ladies football club finals will be played in Croke Park for the first time ever on Saturday, 10th December.

Galway duo Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Naomh Mhuire could be involved should they get through their respective senior and intermediate provincial campaigns and an All-Ireland semi-final.

This is an historic development for the LGFA as it will mark the first time that All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championship Finals will be played at the famous venue.

The LGFA’s All-Ireland inter-county championship sponsors, TG4, will cover both games live on the day.

The currentaccount.ie Intermediate decider will commence at 3pm, followed by the Senior Final at 5pm.

The 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final will be played on Sunday, December 11 (venue and start time to be confirmed).