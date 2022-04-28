LADIES FOOTBALL: Supermac’s and Galway LGFA Team Up

Supermac’s and Galway LGFA have announced that the company will sponsor the Senior and Minor LGFA teams for 2022.

Galway LGFA’s Chairperson, Betty Hernon, said “I wish to sincerely thank Pat and Úna McDonagh of Supermacs for their generous sponsorship of the Galway Ladies Senior and Minor teams. We are so grateful for their ongoing support and for the opportunities it provides, to support the girls as they move into Championship mode.”

Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, said that he was very happy to include the Galway Minor team in the sponsorship deal this year and that the connection with Galway LGFA was one that he was delighted to maintain.

“The Galway LGFA have a very exciting year ahead of them and myself and Una are delighted to be in a position to support both the Senior and Minor teams this year,” he said.

“Sponsoring the Senior team, led by Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach, and the Minor team, led by Daniel Moynihan, is a source of great pride for both of us.

We have been sponsoring Galway LGFA for 9 years and we are proud sponsors of many women’s teams in Galway and throughout the country and the continued success and promotion of women’s sports in general is something that we are delighted to be involved with.”

Galway take on Mayo in the Connacht Minor Ladies Football Final this Monday (2nd May). Throw-in at the Connacht Centre of Excellence, Bekan is 4pm.

Meanwhile, It’s been confirmed that the Connacht Senior Ladies Football Final between Galway and Mayo will be in Tuam Stadium on Sunday, 15th May at 4pm.

And Galway’s u16s beat Leitrim 1-18 to 1-4 last night (Wednesday) in the Connacht championship.