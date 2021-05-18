LADIES FOOTBALL: #SeriousSupport for National Leagues as Lidl and LGFA confirm live-streaming of 50 games

print

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association and competition sponsors Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce that 50 games in the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues will be streamed LIVE and available to view for FREE.

Lidl Ireland have invested in the LGFA’s plans to ensure that each and every game in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues can be viewed by fans whether they are at home or on the go.

TG4 have already committed to showing ten LIVE games – including Galway’s opening contest against Mayo this Saturday (22nd May), the two Division One semi-finals, and all four Divisional Finals.

And now the LGFA and Lidl can reveal that all other games in the competition will be covered, ensuring that viewers can watch the 60 games in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues free of charge.

The 50 additional matches will be made available on a dedicated platform which can be accessed by visiting: https://page.inplayer.com/lidlnfl/

The 2021 Lidl National League action gets underway on Friday evening when holders Cork, who won the Division 1 title in 2019, entertain Munster rivals Tipperary under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh lights in a Division 1B fixture (Live on TG4 – 7.30pm).

Attention switches to Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar on Saturday evening for another TG4 live offering, as Mayo entertain old rivals Galway, the 2019 runners-up, in a Division 1A Connacht derby.

On a Super Sunday of live action, there are 13 games on the agenda, including the Division 1A clash between Donegal and Westmeath, while TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Dublin get their Lidl NFL campaign underway with a home fixture against Waterford at Parnell Park

Also, on Sunday, TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath launch their Division 2A campaign with a home tie against Kerry, who will be one of the favourites for promotion.

Division 2B, meanwhile, is comprised entirely of Ulster teams, with Monaghan at home to Cavan, while 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior semi-finalists Armagh make the visit to Healy Park, Omagh, for a clash with Tyrone.

Elsewhere, 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Champions Fermanagh begin their Division 3A season away to Roscommon, while there are provincial derbies in Division 4, as Derry host Antrim and Carlow entertain Offaly.

Lidl Ireland’s investment in the LGFA’s live coverage of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues is yet another example of their incredible commitment to Ladies Football – and comes on the back of the brilliant ‘Level the Playing Field’ campaign.

Almost €200,000 in cash prizes and 500 sets of jerseys were donated by Lidl Ireland to clubs across the country, with shoppers flocking to local Lidl stores in their droves to earn those coveted stamps.

==

J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland, commented: “This significant investment in live-streaming more than 50 Ladies Gaelic Football games for the first time in its history, underpins our commitment to levelling the playing field for women in sport across the country.

“Our recent campaign really turned the spotlight back on the topic of equality so we are thrilled to be able to support the associations plans to provide free streaming access for 50 games.

“With ongoing attendance restrictions still in place, I am sure fans and families of all the players involved will be delighted to be able to witness their incredible skills and talent first-hand.”

==

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “Today’s announcement is wonderful news for supporters of Ladies Gaelic Football, here in Ireland and across the globe.

“It’s incredible to think that this is the sixth year of our incredibly successful partnership and Lidl have committed to further investment in our sport, with their support for our plans to live-stream 50 games in the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

“Our streaming service has helped to elevate our sport to a new level and bring our games to a wider audience.

“With Lidl’s assistance, we can now promise even more #SeriousSupport for our National Leagues, and we look forward to some cracking action in the weeks to come.

“We are really excited by the opportunity to have each and every one of our 60 Lidl National League fixtures available to view live – and free of charge.”

==

The 2021 Lidl National Leagues get underway next weekend, with a full round of fixtures across all four divisions.

All games at 2pm unless stated

==

Friday May 21

==

Division 1B – Round 1

Cork v Tipperary, 7.30pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh – Live on TG4

==

Saturday May 22

==

Division 1A – Round 1

Mayo v Galway, 7.30pm, Elvery’s MacHale Park, Castlebar – Live on TG4

==

Sunday May 23

==

Division 1A – Round 1

Donegal v Westmeath, 1pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey

Division 1B – Round 1

Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park

Division 2A – Round 1

Meath v Kerry, 3pm, Páirc Tailteann

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, Ennis

Division 2B – Round 1

Monaghan v Cavan, 12pm, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, Omagh

Division 3A – Round 1

Down v Sligo, 3pm, Teconnaught GAC

Roscommon v Fermanagh, Dr. Hyde Park

Division 3B – Round 1

Laois v Kildare, 5.30pm, MW Hire O’Moore Park

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Division 4A – Round 1

Leitrim v Louth, Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Derry v Antrim, Celtic Park Stadium, Lone Moor Road

Division 4B – Round 1

Carlow v Offaly, IT Carlow