Ladies Football Reaction: Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Galway’s Tracey Leonard said her side’s character shone through as her hat-trick of goals helped Galway to an impressive Lidl NFL Division 1 win over Donegal in Letterkenny.

by Declan Rooney

The win sees last year’s league and TG4 championship finalists stay in touch with leaders Cork, who picked up their third win of the season against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

With games being cancelled right around the country due to the effects of Storm Ciara, Galway recovered well to earn a 3-12 to 4-5 win over Donegal after a slow start.

“Leaking three early goals was hard to come back from but it just came down to sheer character,” said Tracey Leonard.

“We dug deep on a day that wasn’t for fancy football or anything. We had to fight for it and that’s what got us over the line.

“We have been in awkward situations before and it’s just a matter of getting back to the process and taking it from there.”

RESULTS

8th February 2020

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 – Round 3

Dublin 1-4 Cork 0-8

Donegal 4-5 Galway 3-12

Tipperary P-P Westmeath

Mayo P-P Waterford