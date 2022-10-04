LADIES FOOTBALL: Nicola Ward Nominated For Senior All-Star

9 July 2022; Nicola Ward of Galway in action against Shauna Ennis of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Meath at OConnor Park in Tullamore, Offaly Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway’s Nicola Ward has been nominated for a TG4 Ladies Football Senior All-Star. 

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne centre back is the Tribeswomen’s only representative, in a list of 45 names headed by All-Ireland champions Meath with 13. 

SENIOR champions Meath lead the way with 13 nominations on the list of 45 nominees for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards. 

The Royal County collected a second successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior title with victory over Kerry in the Croke Park Final on July 31, a victory which completed a brilliant ‘double’, following their victory in the Lidl National League Division 1 Final against Donegal in April.  

Kerry have received 11 nominations following a campaign that also saw the Kingdom contest a TG4 Munster Senior Final, while they were crowned Lidl National League Division 2 champions.  

Donegal, who contested the Lidl National League Division 1 Final before reaching the last four of the All-Ireland series, have six players nominated, while there five nominees from Mayo, who also contested a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final.  

There are four nominations for TG4 Ulster Senior champions Armagh, who were runners-up in the Lidl National League Division 2 Final, while Dublin and Cork earn two nominations each.  

The list is completed by a nomination each for TG4 Connacht Senior champions Galway and Laois, who landed the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate title in 2022.  

Ten players from the 2021 TG4 All Star team are nominated for awards again, including eight Meath stars who were honoured last year.  

Monica McGuirk, a two-time recipient, is joined on the long list by fellow 2021 TG4 All Star winners Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, the 2021 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year, and Niamh O’Sullivan, who was player of the match in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final.  

The other Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.  

From Kerry, there are nominations for goalkeeper Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, 2017 All Star Lorraine Scanlon, captain Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, the 2012 and 2013 All Star who was also top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.  

Donegal’s 2021 TG4 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by team-mates Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Hegarty and captain Niamh McLaughlin.  

Mayo’s five nominees are Danielle Caldwell, captain Kathryn Sullivan, Shauna Howley and the Cafferky sisters, Sinéad and Lisa.  

From Armagh, Anna Carr, Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy have been nominated, while Dublin have three-time All Stars Leah Caffrey (a winner last year) and Carla Rowe on the list of 45.  

Cork’s efforts in 2022 have been rewarded with nominations for 2018 All Stars Róisín Phelan and Doireann O’Sullivan, while 2019 winner Nicola Ward is nominated from Galway.  

The list is completed by Laois attacker Mo Nerney, the Intermediate Championship nominee and winner of the ZuCar Golden Boot award as top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships. Mo was also named recently on the TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship.  

One goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines for inclusion in the TG4 All Star team, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.  

The 2022 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.  

The 2022 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the 2022 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.  

2022 TG4 All Star nominees:  

Goalkeepers 

Anna Carr – Armagh  

Ciara Butler – Kerry 

Monica McGuirk – Meath*  

Full Back Line 

Róisín Phelan – Cork 

Evelyn McGinley – Donegal 

Tanya Kennedy – Donegal 

Leah Caffrey – Dublin*  

Eilís Lynch – Kerry 

Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry 

Danielle Caldwell – Mayo 

Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*  

Shauna Ennis – Meath 

Half Back Line  

Lauren McConville – Armagh 

Nicole McLaughlin – Donegal 

Nicola Ward – Galway 

Aishling O’Connell – Kerry 

Emma Costello – Kerry 

Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo 

Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*  

Aoibheann Leahy – Meath 

Emma Troy – Meath*  

Midfield 

Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal 

Cáit Lynch – Kerry 

Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry 

Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo 

Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*  

Orlagh Lally – Meath 

Half Forward Line 

Niamh Hegarty – Donegal 

Carla Rowe – Dublin 

Anna Galvin – Kerry 

Niamh Carmody – Kerry 

Síofra O’Shea – Kerry 

Shauna Howley – Mayo  

Emma Duggan – Meath*  

Kelsey Nesbitt – Meath 

Vikki Wall – Meath*  

Full Forward Line 

Aimee Mackin – Armagh 

Aoife McCoy – Armagh 

Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork 

Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*  

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry 

Mo Nerney – Laois 

Lisa Cafferky – Mayo 

Stacey Grimes – Meath 

Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*  

*denotes 2021 TG4 All Star  

County by county breakdown:  

Meath 13, Kerry 11, Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, Galway 1, Laois 1. 

