LADIES FOOTBALL: National League Details Announced

Galway have been pitted with Mayo, Donegal and Westmeath in Division 1A of a new-look Ladies National Football League which gets underway on May 23rd.

Divisions are split into two regional groups for 2021 to restrict travel with Cork, Dublin, Tipperary and Waterford contesting 1B.

The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals on June 13th with the Final scheduled two weeks later.

In Division 2A, TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath will be joined by Clare, Kerry, and Wexford, while Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone feature in an all-Ulster Division 2B.

There are four counties in each group, with the exception of a three-team Division 4B, which contains Carlow, Offaly and Limerick, while the divisions have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling for the competing teams, and to help ensure the health and safety of all counties.

Three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with the semi-finals scheduled for June 13.

There will then follow a two-week break before the Lidl National League Finals are played on June 27.

Confirmation of initial details for the 2021 Lidl National Leagues follow the recent Government announcement that inter-county training can resume from April 19, for ‘sanctioned and organised adult inter-county National Gaelic Games Leagues.’

Fixtures for the 2021 Lidl National Leagues will follow in due course.

Proposed Dates

Round 1 – 23rd May

Round 2 – 30th May

Round 3 – 6th June (Bank Holiday Weekend)

Semi-finals – 13th June

Finals – 27th June

*Dates are set for a Sunday but may be played midweek or Saturday by agreement with both counties.