LADIES FOOTBALL: Mayo 9-15 Galway 4-7 – Reaction with Michael Burke

Galway’s under 14 ladies footballers endured disappointment in last night’s Connacht Final as Mayo blitzed their way to a 9-15 to 4-7 victory in Tuam Stadium on Monday (23rd August).

Zainab Rather got an early Galway goal while Jasmine Greaney did likewise early in the second half; and Amy Ni Thuatháil struck two before the finish.

But at the other end, Mayo did damage in possession inspired by their captain and player of the match Kayla Doherty.

Afterwards, Galway manager Michael Burke gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.