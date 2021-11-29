LADIES FOOTBALL: Kilkerrin/Clonberne and St. Brendan’s Advance To Connacht Finals

Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face Leitrim’s Glencar/Manorhamilton in the Connacht Senior Ladies Football Final next Sunday (5th December) in Tubbercurry at 1pm.

Willie Ward’s charges booked their place following a 6-22 to 0-4 hammering of Roscommon’s Clann na nGael.

Chloe Miskell and Áine Shaughnessy got two goals each while Louise and Nicola Ward also raised white flags.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

Darren also spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne captain Louise Ward.

Tuam/Cortoon were defeated 1-10 to 1-7 by Tourlestrane in their Connacht intermediate semi-final.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports

St. Brendan’s beat Mayo’s Davitts 2-14 to 0-3 in the Connacht Junior Semi-Final and will take on Sligo’s Eastern Harps on Saturday, 11th December.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports