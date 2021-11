Kilkerrin/Clonberne were comfortable 3-19 to 1-5 winners over Mayo’s Knockmore in the Connacht Senior Ladies Football Quarter-Final.

Ailish Morrissey and Lyndsey Noone got first half goals but a Shauna Howley penalty gave the visitors hope.

Nicola Divilly got Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s third goal in a second half where they struck 1-16.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports

Afterwards, Mike chatted to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.