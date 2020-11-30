LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway’s Clash With Cork Moved To Parnell Park

print

Galway’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final Against Cork will now be played in Parnell Park, Dublin.

Throw-in next Sunday (6th December) remains at 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway are seeking a second consecutive All-Ireland Final appearance when they take on Cork this Sunday.

The winners will meet Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday, 20th December.

The Tribeswomen haven’t beaten Cork at senior level since their return to the top flight in 2002.

Indeed, this will be their fifth championship meeting since with the Rebelettes making their breakthrough in the 2005 Final against the then defending champions.

The counties’ last three meetings have been at the quarter-final stage with the Munster outfit prevailing in 2008, 2015 and 2017.

Galway did beat Cork to win the 1985 All-Ireland Junior Championship.

Galway vs Cork – All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship 2005-2017

2005 (Final): Cork 1-11 Galway 0-8

2008 (Quarter-Final): Cork 2-11 Galway 1-7

2015 (Quarter-Final): Cork 1-12 Galway 1-10

2017 (Quarter-Final): Cork 6-19 Galway 1-10