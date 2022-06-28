LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final with Meath fixed for Tullamore

Galway will take on reigning champions Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final on Saturday week (9th July) in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The game has been fixed for 7.15pm, and will be a double header with Armagh against Kerry which throws in at 5pm.

Meetings at adult level between the teams have been scare with their last meeting coming in 2014 when the Tribeswomen were 3-21 to 0-11 winners over the Royals in the Division 2 semi-final in Moate.

Their last championship meeting was at this stage in 2006. After a 3-11 to 1-17 draw in Portlaoise, Galway won the replay in Breffni Park 2-10 to 0-15 with Edel Concannon and Gillian Joyce getting the goals.

Elsewhere, Dublin take on Donegal in Carrick-on-Shannon at 2pm the same day; while Cork meet Mayo in Cusack Park, Ennis at 3pm.

