LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway Senior Semi vs Cork Fixed For Limerick

Galway’s All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final against Cork has been fixed for Sunday, 6th December.

Tim Rabbitt’s charges will face the Rebelettes in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, with a 1.30pm throw-in.

It’s the first time the counties have met since the 2017 quarter-finals when Cork ran out 6-19 to 1-10 winners.

Victory for the Tribeswomen will secure them back-to-back All-Ireland final appearances and a meeting with either Dublin or Armagh.

Compiled by Declan Rooney

Galway had to hang on in the end, but Lynsey Noone’s late goal in their 2-13 to 3-9 win over Monaghan made sure of their spot in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final, much to the relief of their manager Tim Rabbitt.

Cork will be Galway’s opponent in the last four; a game that will now take place on Sunday 6 December after the LGFA re-fixed the game to accommodate Cork’s dual players.

Galway’s progression looked in doubt in the closing stages after Ellen McCarron twice goaled for Monaghan, but Galway, who had Fabienne Cooney, sent-off before half time, held on for the win, much to the delight of Rabbitt.

“My overall emotion is just pure pride in how hard they battled, because the game could have went away from us at different times,” said Rabbitt.

“It was just a rollercoaster of a game and we are very proud of the girls’ performance today.

Look, Monaghan are a really good team and there is no getting away from that.

“We knew they would bring that sort of battling performance and they certainly brought a lot of physicality to it, as well as everything else. So, we are really proud of the character our girls showed because when they had to battle.”

Cork’s win was secured in a more measured fashion as a hat-trick of goals from Áine Terry O’Sullivan and two more from Saoirse Noonan helped Ephie Fitzgerald’s side to a 7-9 to 2-6 victory.

Cavan threatened early on and led following Lauren McVeety’s penalty, but Cork soon took charge, and Fitzgerald knows they need an improvement ahead of the semi-final.

“Galway are going to be a tough side to beat so we know what we are up against, but we have three weeks now to get ready for that one,” said Fitzgerald.

“We started well and the early goals settled us, but then we got a bit sloppy for a few minutes. But we settled again and once we did always felt we were in control. We are delighted to be into the semi-final.”

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Donegal 2-13 Waterford 0-9

Armagh 4-12 Mayo 1-16

Galway 2-13 Monaghan 3-9

Cork 7-9 Cavan 2-6

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Westmeath 3-11 Louth 1-5

Roscommon 5-10 Offaly 4-4

Down 3-12 Leitrim 1-10

Clare 7-18 Sligo 0-2

Laois 2-13 Kildare 3-8