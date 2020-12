print

Galway senior ladies football manager Tim Rabbitte has made one change for this Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Cork.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Sarah Gormally comes into the side at corner back replacing the suspended Fabienne Cooney who picked up a red card against Monaghan.

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.