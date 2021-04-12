LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway Face Mayo In National League Opener

print

Galway will commence their 2021 LIDL National League Division 1A campaign with a trip to Connacht rivals Mayo.

The Tribeswomen follow that tie with two home games against Westmeath and Donegal.

In Division 1B, holders Cork begin against Tipperary; while All-Ireland champions Dublin face Waterford.

Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.

The Round 1 fixtures are set for the weekend of Sunday, May 23, and the three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with semi-finals and relegation play-offs scheduled for the for the weekend of June 12/13.

There will then follow a two-week break ahead of the Lidl National League Finals – to be played on the weekend of June 26/27.

Division 1A Fixtures

Sunday, May 23rd – Mayo (H) vs Galway, Donegal (H) vs Westmeath

Sunday, May 30th – Donegal (H) vs Mayo, Galway (H) vs Westmeath

Sunday, June 6th – Westmeath (H) vs Mayo, Galway (H) vs Donegal

Division 1B Fixtures

Sunday, May 23rd – Cork (H) vs Tipperary, Dublin (H) vs Waterford

Sunday, May 30th – Cork (H) vs Dublin, Tipperary (H) vs Waterford

Sunday, June 6th – Waterford (H) vs Cork, Tipperary (H) vs Dublin

Relegation Play-Off – 12th/13th June 2021

Semi-Finals – 12th/13th June 2021

FINAL – 26th/27th June 2021