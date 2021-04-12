LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway Face Mayo In National League Opener

Galway will commence their 2021 LIDL National League Division 1A campaign with a trip to Connacht rivals Mayo.
The Tribeswomen follow that tie with two home games against Westmeath and Donegal.
In Division 1B, holders Cork begin against Tipperary; while All-Ireland champions Dublin face Waterford.
Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.
The Round 1 fixtures are set for the weekend of Sunday, May 23, and the three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with semi-finals and relegation play-offs scheduled for the for the weekend of June 12/13.
There will then follow a two-week break ahead of the Lidl National League Finals – to be played on the weekend of June 26/27.
Division 1A Fixtures
Sunday, May 23rd – Mayo (H) vs Galway, Donegal (H) vs Westmeath
Sunday, May 30th – Donegal (H) vs Mayo, Galway (H) vs Westmeath
Sunday, June 6th – Westmeath (H) vs Mayo, Galway (H) vs Donegal
Division 1B Fixtures
Sunday, May 23rd – Cork (H) vs Tipperary, Dublin (H) vs Waterford
Sunday, May 30th – Cork (H) vs Dublin, Tipperary (H) vs Waterford
Sunday, June 6th – Waterford (H) vs Cork, Tipperary (H) vs Dublin
Relegation Play-Off – 12th/13th June 2021
Semi-Finals – 12th/13th June 2021
FINAL – 26th/27th June 2021