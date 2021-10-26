LADIES FOOTBALL: County Finals Set For This Weekend (30th/31st October

Annaghdown will host a double header this Saturday (30th October) as the Claregalway Hotel senior and intermediate football champions are determined.
Kilkerrin/Clonberne face Claregalway in the senior decider at 4pm; and that’s preceded by the intermediate encounter between Tuam/Cortoon and Naomh Mhuire at 1.30pm.
Three Junior title matches also take place and the fixtures are below.
Saturday, 30th October
Junior A Ladies Football Final
St. Brendan’s vs Salthill/Knocknacarra (11.30am Headford)
Intermediate Ladies Football Final
Tuam/Cortoon vs Naomh Mhuire (1.30pm Annaghdown)
Senior Ladies Football Final
Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Claregalway (4pm Annaghdown)
Sunday, 31st October
Junior B Ladies Football Final
Oughterard vs Monivea/Abbey (11.30am Headford)
Junior C Ladies Football Final
Ballinasloe vs An Cheathru Rua (1.30pm Annaghdown)