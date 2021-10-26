LADIES FOOTBALL: County Finals Set For This Weekend (30th/31st October

Annaghdown will host a double header this Saturday (30th October) as the Claregalway Hotel senior and intermediate football champions are determined.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne face Claregalway in the senior decider at 4pm; and that’s preceded by the intermediate encounter between Tuam/Cortoon and Naomh Mhuire at 1.30pm.

Three Junior title matches also take place and the fixtures are below.

==

Saturday, 30th October

==

Junior A Ladies Football Final

St. Brendan’s vs Salthill/Knocknacarra (11.30am Headford)

Intermediate Ladies Football Final

Tuam/Cortoon vs Naomh Mhuire (1.30pm Annaghdown)

Senior Ladies Football Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Claregalway (4pm Annaghdown)

==

Sunday, 31st October

==

Junior B Ladies Football Final

Oughterard vs Monivea/Abbey (11.30am Headford)

Junior C Ladies Football Final

Ballinasloe vs An Cheathru Rua (1.30pm Annaghdown)