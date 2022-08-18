Ladies Football Club Championships begin this weekend

The details of the opening round of games in the Ladies County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships have been confirmed with all games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In Senior A, defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne will be at home to Claregalway on Saturday at 6pm with Corofin travelling to Maigh Cuilinn on the same day for a 5pm throw in.

In Senior B, Dunmore McHales are at home to Caltra Cuans on Saturday at 6.30 while on Sunday, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor will host Tuam/Cortoon at 2pm.

There is a Friday date for the opening game of the Intermediate Championship as Glenamaddy/Williamstown will be away to Bearna at 7pm while on Saturday, Naomh Mhuire take on St James in Oranmore at 6.45.

Staying with Intermediate and on Sunday, Annaghdown welcome Claregalway B to Cregg for a 11am throw in. Finally, St Brendan’s are at home to Clonbur in Ballygar at 12 Noon.

The full fixture list for the opening round of championship games is…

Senior A

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Claregalway – Sat. 20th 6pm in Clonberne. Referee Tom Ryder

Maigh Cuilinn vs Corofin – Sat. 20th 5pm in Maigh Cuilinn. Referee Maura Conneally

Senior B

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Tuam Cortoon – Sun 21st 2pm in Leitir Moir. Referee Colm Conway

Dunmore McHales vs Caltra Cuans – Sat. 20th 6.30pm in Dunmore – Referee John Devlin

Intermediate

Bearna vs Glenamaddy Williamstown – Fri. 19th 7pm in Bearna Referee Frank Kinneen

Naomh Mhuire vs St. James – Sat. 20th 6.45pm in Oranmore – Referee David Breslin.

Annaghdown vs Claregalway B – Sun 21st 11am in Cregg Annaghdown – Referee John Devlin

St. Brendans vs Clonbur – Sun 21st 12pm in Ballygar – Referee David Breslin

Junior A

St. Gabriels vs Grainne Mhaols – Sat. 20th 7.30pm in Aughrim – Referee David Cunningham

Oughterard vs Caherlistrane -Sat. 20th 6pm in Oughterard – Referee Frank Kinneen

St. Marys vs St. Furseys – Sat. 20th 6.30pm in Killererin Referee John Donovan

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Menlough Skehana – Sat. 20th 12.30pm in The Prairie Referee Ronan McNulty

Junior B

Mountbellew Moylough vs Micheal Breathnach – Fri 19th 7pm in Mountbellew. Referee Becky McPhilbin

Ballinasloe vs Monivea Abbey – Fri. 19th 7.15pm in Ballinasloe – Referee David Cunningham

Killannin vs Milltown – Sat 20th 4pm in Killannin – Referee Frank Kinneen

Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Sat. 20th 7.45pm in Clonberne Referee Tom Ryder.

Junior C – TBC

Junior D – TBC

Junior E

Bearna vs St. James – Sun 21st 6.30 in Bearna – Referee Maura Conneally

Oilean Aran vs Oughterard – Sun 21st 1pm in Inis Moir – Referee Katie Kilbane

Gaeil na Gallimhe vs St. Furseys Sun 21st 11am in Southpark – Referee Frank Kinneen.