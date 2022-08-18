Ladies Football Club Championships begin this weekend

The details of the opening round of games in the Ladies County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships have been confirmed with all games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In Senior A, defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne will be at home to Claregalway on Saturday at 6pm with Corofin travelling to Maigh Cuilinn on the same day for a 5pm throw in.
In Senior B, Dunmore McHales are at home to Caltra Cuans on Saturday at 6.30 while on Sunday, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor will host Tuam/Cortoon at 2pm.
There is a Friday date for the opening game of the Intermediate Championship as Glenamaddy/Williamstown will be away to Bearna at 7pm while on Saturday, Naomh Mhuire take on St James in Oranmore at 6.45.
Staying with Intermediate and on Sunday, Annaghdown welcome Claregalway B to Cregg for a 11am throw in. Finally, St Brendan’s are at home to Clonbur in Ballygar at 12 Noon.
The full fixture list for the opening round of championship games is…
Senior A
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Claregalway – Sat. 20th 6pm in Clonberne. Referee Tom Ryder
Maigh Cuilinn vs Corofin – Sat. 20th 5pm in Maigh Cuilinn. Referee Maura Conneally
Senior B
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Tuam Cortoon – Sun 21st 2pm in Leitir Moir. Referee Colm Conway
Dunmore McHales vs Caltra Cuans – Sat. 20th 6.30pm in Dunmore – Referee John Devlin
Intermediate
Bearna vs Glenamaddy Williamstown – Fri. 19th 7pm in Bearna Referee Frank Kinneen
Naomh Mhuire vs St. James – Sat. 20th 6.45pm in Oranmore – Referee David Breslin.
Annaghdown vs Claregalway B – Sun 21st 11am in Cregg Annaghdown – Referee John Devlin
St. Brendans vs Clonbur – Sun 21st 12pm in Ballygar – Referee David Breslin
Junior A
St. Gabriels vs Grainne Mhaols – Sat. 20th 7.30pm in Aughrim – Referee David Cunningham
Oughterard vs Caherlistrane -Sat. 20th 6pm in Oughterard – Referee Frank Kinneen
St. Marys vs St. Furseys – Sat. 20th 6.30pm in Killererin Referee John Donovan
Salthill Knocknacarra vs Menlough Skehana – Sat. 20th 12.30pm in The Prairie Referee Ronan McNulty
Junior B
Mountbellew Moylough vs Micheal Breathnach – Fri 19th 7pm in Mountbellew. Referee Becky McPhilbin
Ballinasloe vs Monivea Abbey – Fri. 19th 7.15pm in Ballinasloe – Referee David Cunningham
Killannin vs Milltown – Sat 20th 4pm in Killannin – Referee Frank Kinneen
Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Sat. 20th 7.45pm in Clonberne Referee Tom Ryder.
Junior C – TBC
Junior D – TBC
Junior E
Bearna vs St. James – Sun 21st 6.30 in Bearna – Referee Maura Conneally
Oilean Aran vs Oughterard – Sun 21st 1pm in Inis Moir – Referee Katie Kilbane
Gaeil na Gallimhe vs St. Furseys Sun 21st 11am in Southpark – Referee Frank Kinneen.