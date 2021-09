Claregalway won the Mairead Meehan Cup on Sunday (19th September) in Caltra following a 6-12 to 1-11 victory over Naomh Mhuire in the Minor A Ladies Football Final.

The joint captains were Chellene Trill and Kiara Kearney.

And manager Helen Lavin joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren on FYI Galway the following day (Monday).

Also in Caltra on Sunday, Kilkerrin/Clonberne won the Mairead Meehan Shield beating Corofin 5-14 to 1-6.

In the Division 2 Cup, Bearna beat Monivea/Abbey 2-15 to 2-4.