LADIES FOOTBALL: 2021 TG4 Championships To Commence In July

Galway will be seeded for this year’s All-Ireland senior ladies football championship which will commence in July.

At a meeting of the LGFA’s Management commitee last Thursday (27th April), it was confirmed that the race to Croke Park will get underway two weeks after the league’s conclusion in June.

Gerry Fahy’s Tribesmen will avoid All-Ireland senior champions Dublin, Cork and Armagh in the group stages and the All-Ireland final has been fixed for Sunday, 5th September.

The Connacht championship will not form part of the All-Ireland series but may be played at a later date.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association will commence its 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships in July – and following the conclusion of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA’s Management Committee met last Thursday evening (April 29) to plan fixtures for the coming months, following the latest Government announcement.

The decision was taken to commence the TG4 All-Ireland Championships on the weekend of July 10/11, with the All-Ireland Finals pencilled in for Sunday, September 5.

The draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be made shortly – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series, while it was also decided by the LGFA’s Management Committee that the provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021.

Provincial championships can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.

The LGFA’s Management Committee also took the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA also hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – and will be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly.