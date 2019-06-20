Ladies Connacht Football Final Preview

Galway are going for their seventh Connacht title in eight years, as they take on Mayo in Elvery’s MacHale Park on Sunday at 4pm.

Galway had a successful league campaign but they lost to Cork, 1-12 to 2-7 last May.

Speaking to Tommy Devane, Galway manager Tim Rabbitte says he is looking forward to Sunday’s clash…

Tommy also spoke to Galway captain Tracey Leonard knows that it won’t be easy against their rivals…

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Connacht Final Galway selector Ciara Moran explained to John Lynch that the team will know exactly where they are performance wise after the game is concluded against their big local rivals Mayo…

Mayo manager Peter Leahy has named his side for Sunday’s battle:

Aisling Tarpey Nicola O’Malley Roisin Flynn Danielle Caldwell Eilis Ronayne Ciara McManamon Ciara Whyte Clodagh McManamon Sinead Cafferky Roisin Durkin Tamara O’Connor Niamh Kelly (Capt) Sarah Rowe Rachel Kearns Grace Kelly

Galway are yet to name their side.

The Tribeswomen have won six out of the last seven Connacht Finals. The full list is below…

2018 – Galway 0-17 Mayo 1-12

2017 – Galway 3-12 Mayo 1-8

2016 – Mayo 3-20 Galway 0-16

2015 – Galway 0-21 Mayo 1-17

2014 – Galway 1-16 Mayo 1-12

2013 – Galway 0-16 Mayo 1-9

2012 – Galway 4-10 Mayo 1-17