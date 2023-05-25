Knocknacarra FC Bids To Win Connacht Junior Shield At The Third Time Of Asking

Knocknacarra FC will look to win the Connacht Shield for the First Time on Sunday when they take on Conn Rangers in the final at Solar 21 Park in Castlebar (Kick Off – 12 Noon).

Jimmy Nolan’s side have reached the final on two other occasions, losing to Killala in 2019 and again last season to Westport United B.

However, they have been very impressive in their run to the final, scoring twenty goals along the way.

Jimmy Nolan spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the final.

Connacht Junior Shield Winners And Runners Up 2011 – 2022

2010/11Ballina UnitedReal Tubber
2011/12Ballyheane
2012/13Partry Athletic
2013/14Straide&Foxford United
2014/15Kiltullagh Pioneers
2015/16Moyne VillaBearne na Forbha
2016/17Cois FharraigeEast United
2017/18Kilkerrin UnitedSwinford
2018/19Killala FCKnocknacarra FC
2019/20Ballaghaderreen FCColemanstown Utd
2021-22Westport Utd BKnocknacarra FC

