Knocknacarra FC Bids To Win Connacht Junior Shield At The Third Time Of Asking

Knocknacarra FC will look to win the Connacht Shield for the First Time on Sunday when they take on Conn Rangers in the final at Solar 21 Park in Castlebar (Kick Off – 12 Noon).

Jimmy Nolan’s side have reached the final on two other occasions, losing to Killala in 2019 and again last season to Westport United B.

However, they have been very impressive in their run to the final, scoring twenty goals along the way.

Jimmy Nolan spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the final.

Connacht Junior Shield Winners And Runners Up 2011 – 2022