Kinvara wins 2021 County Intermediate Camogie Title

Note: All pictures are from Willie O’Reilly from BurrenEye Photography – More on the Galway camogie Facebook Page.

Kinvara are the Duanes Daybreak and Hardware County Intermediate Camogie Champions following their 1-11 to 0-13 win over Salthill/Knocknacarra on Saturday afternoon.

The winning point coming in injury time at the end of the second half from Coleen Callinnan.

